Review Flashback: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: “Some Assembly Required”, “School Hard” and “Inca Mummy Girl”

So here’s another batch of reviews I had queued. I watched these last summer and wrote these reviews and I’m posting now, really.

2×2 “Some Assembly Required”

Another non-vampire episode after the puppet one.

Angel is asking whether Buffy is serious or “mating” with Xander. The vampire Korshak comes out and then they find someone’s been removed from their grave.

Buffy goes to the Library with Xander and they talking about pick up lines and dating Ms Calendar.

It seems that two of the students at school are corpse stealers. I thought I saw tension between Xander and Buffy. Cordelia is on with Buffy & co as they are going to investigate. Buffy doesn’t want Angel to help them so she hasn’t let him know.

The two students are about to attack Cordelia after her cheer-leading session, but Angel shows up and she lets him know that Buffy is at the cemetery. She finds a hand from a corpse..

Why do those terrible things happen to me” – Cordelia. A great quote.

Karma cough cough” – Xander

And Angel gives Cordelia a lift home.

The students were intending to create some Frankenstein girl made up with parts from different dead girls’ corpses.. for some Frankenstein-like monster who was one of the students’ brother.

One of them tries to capture Cordelia at school but Buffy intervenes, only for her to be captured during the game (which Giles attends with Ms Calendar). I like to see Giles with Ms Calendar, they are a great couple.

Buffy and Co rescue Cordelia just in time, in the old school lab, when a fire starts.

Giles ends up getting a second date, Angel and Buffy talk some more…

2×3 “School Hard”

The Master is dead and the anointed kid is in power now.

The ‘new’ headmaster is angry with Buffy and some other student, so he tasks them with taking care of Parents’ Night  (the Sunnydale equivalent of our Parent’s Day) including the refreshments. What could go wrong, Xander asks, and of course it’s the introduction of the evil vampires Spike and Drusilla, who seems to have something unearthly about her. She’s a princess she says, before kissing Spike. They’ve moved into the anointed one’s lair. Dru wants Spike to kill Buffy. Nice to know that Dru’s actress has read my reviews.. wow that’s encouraged me to write some more.

Buffy’s mum is hoping that Parent’s Night will bring her closer to Buffy. They had to move once because Buffy got in trouble at school.

Buffy is afraid that slaying will get her expelled.

Spike tells Buffy he will kill her this saturday, after she fights and kills a vampire.

Spike plans to restore Dru with the Hellmouth and to burn the town down.

Spike has captured the other student who was silly enough to follow him, and gives her to Dru to feed on.

It’s nice to see Cordelia helping the group with preparing to fight the vampire Spike, just before the Parents’ Night.

Spike’s original name was William the Bloody, it turns out. He has killed two Slayers this century.

Suddenly Spike and his vampires – of course he couldn’t take Buffy on his own – attack the Parents’ Night.

Snyder thinks that the vampires are a gang on PCP, and that’s the official police statement after the vampires are defeated with Angel’s help and Spike escapes. Angel had sired Snyder, kind of like being his Yoda. Spike puts the anointed one in a cage and kills him. This marks the start of a different enemy for Buffy.

Buffy’s mum is very proud of her, how she helped others.

2×4 “Inca Mummy Girl”

The lovely Ara Celi (“Looking for Lola”, “American Beauty”, “Machete”) plays the 500-year old  mummy girl Ampata..

Exchange of cultures is nice“, says Xander, and I agree. Something people need to hear I think what with this brexit, trump and isolationism. Rodney Marson (check) is a bully.

I don’t always use violence. Do I?‘ Buffy asks.

So the group is at a museum and they are demonstrating an incan human sacrifice.

The mummy grabs Rodney and kills him. Or it looks like it.

The group is talking about the dance again. Xander isn’t interested in kissing Willow’s lips – he tells this to Buffy and Willow overhears the conversation.

The group goes to the museum to find Rodney who is missing and are attacked by some creature. Willow looks at the mummy and now it resembles Rodney.

It’s time for Buffy to pick up the exchange student Ampata from South America. He might help translate the seal, too.

The original mummy – kisses the exchange student (killing him, mind you) – and the mummy now becomes a beautiful young woman calling herself, Ampata, the dead student’s name. Now Buffy and co believe Ampata to be the exchange student.

Xander is becoming close to Ampata.. she likes his jokes.

Ampata and Xander. Source: Buffyverse

Giles discovers that Rodney’s killer might be the mummy. He was freeze-dried.

The bodyguard of the mummy attacks Xander and seeing Ampata, falls down, so they manage to escape. He wanted the seal.

Ampata is asked out by Xander, she accepts his invitation to the Dance. In between she kills the bodyguard in the ladies’ restroom, mummyfing him.

Later, he is discovered, and Giles and Buffy find the corpse of the real exchange student in Ampata’s baggage.

Meanwhile, Ampata and Xander dance, with Willow looking on in a rather sad way.

Seth Green (I keep thinking of him as Dr Evil’s son) notices the “eskimo girl” – Willow.

Buffy and Giles are on the way to the school dance.. and things heat up.

It’s a great episode and fun to watch.

Review Flashback: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: “Out of Mind, Out of Sight”, “Prophecy Girl” and “When She Was Bad”

I continued my viewing of Buffy episodes. I tend not to watch in one go but I prefer to post a flashback summary.

1×11 “Out of Mind, Out of Sight”buffy-season1

An ok episode about an invisible girl who tries to kill Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) and her friends. Not vampire related. Could have been more interesting as I’m not sure why she wanted to take revenge. It wasn’t their fault she became invisible in the first place.

 

1×12 “Prophecy Girl” is the final episode of year one. It shows the trio – Buffy, Willow and Xander – starting to unravel, the way I see it. SPOILERS for this part: Continue reading Review Flashback: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: “Out of Mind, Out of Sight”, “Prophecy Girl” and “When She Was Bad”

Review Flashback: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: “Never Kill a Boy on the First Date”, “The Pack” and “Angel”

buffy-season1

I’ve been going back to Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer lately! I’ve never watched it more than a few episodes in Season 1, so I thought I would watch some more.

1×5 “Never Kill a Boy on the First Date” isn’t bad at all. It’s good, really, we see Buffy meet Owen and they end up having a date. Almost. Because Vampires abound and a Slayer, well has to slay them. Giles wants Buffy to step up with her patrols whereas she wants to have a date. She tells Giles “Clark Kent has a job, I just want to go on a date.”

This really makes her seem like a real person and a likeable one.

Finally they break up because poor Owen is too addicted to danger.

1×6 “Pack”

There is this school outing at the nearby zoo (not sure why a school outing in america would just go to a very nearby zoo where you can walk to the school from the zoo in a few minutes). Some school bullies enter a section with some hyenas which is off-limits. Xander follows them and they all end up possessed by the Hyenas’ spirits or something.

It’s fun to see such a different Xander. Behind the possession, was the zookeeper who wished to be the one getting possessed.

Principal Flutie ends up dead, killed by the students (except Xander). I didn’t expect that to happen.

The school itself is vague in these episodes, there are few regulars except for Giles the school librarian. Smallville had a much better representation of a school.

1×7 “Angel” is a good introduction to this character which I wasn’t familiar with. He was, or rather is, a vampire, however he has suppressed his vampire longings by getting back his soul. There’s the vampire trio of the Master (no not the one from Doctor Who), young boy Colin and sexy Dara who longs to entire Angel back to vampirism. The way she plans on this is fascinating: she pretends to be a friend from Buffy’s school, bites Buffy’s mum Joyce and she practically throws Buffy’s mum into Angel’s arms in the moment Buffy is returning home. This way she hopes that Buffy will end up fighting Angel.

There are some smart character moments in this episode.

Fanfics, TrekWho

TrekWho #1 – ODO’S TARDIS

This is the first crossover fanfic in my fan-series which features an amalgam Star Trek / Doctor Who universe. as it would occur in Universe-777 (the Stargate & Doctor Who universe).

Story (C) 2002-2016 Mr SciRev

SPOILER: none
NOTE: Takes place straight after Doctor Who: The Kobali Warning

What you need to know:
The Doctor’s Universe-777 and the prime Star Trek Universe-881 have been merged into an amalgam universe. It is the 23rd Century and the half-Gallifreyan First Doctor is the first officer on Captain Jonathan Archer’s Enterprise Starship. The renegade Odo arrives in his damaged TARDIS on the Enterprise. Vulcans had originally settled on Gallifrey after their homeworld had been rendered uninhabitable in the Emotion War. There was much mistrust and hatred between the Vulcan and the other Native Gallifreyans.

Continue reading TrekWho #1 – ODO’S TARDIS

5th Doctor Adventures (Post-WhoSliders), Fanfics

FANFIC: Doctor Who: The Kobali Warning

FANFIC STORY NOTES

Takes place straight after Doctor Who and the X-Men II The Sequel

The Doctor worked the controls and read some particularly disturbing readings. A microtransporter device was emitting quantum signals. Such a device was certainly dangerous. It was forbidden, for good reason. What was to stop some random assassin from beaming sulphuric acid into an ambassador for instance? The technology should not exist.
Continue reading FANFIC: Doctor Who: The Kobali Warning

12th Doctor Adventures, Fanfics

FANFIC: A Doll’s Memories Part 1

DOCTOR WHO / DOLLHOUSE CROSSOVER

-Note: I have only watched 3 episodes of Dollhouse so far. For Doctor Who it happens after the Christmas 2015 special.doctor13

The Twelfth Doctor was travelling solo in the TARDIS. He was trying to remember her. Clara. That was not easy. He tried to go to some places he had been with her, to jog his memory. Continue reading FANFIC: A Doll’s Memories Part 1

Reviews

Review Flashback: Sliders 2×02 “Love Gods”

While here in Malta we have been hearing a lot about Panama papers and even political “gods”, in this episode we see our heroes (except Wade Wells) being seen as sex “gods” ! This world’s men almost all died out to a viral infection leaving this world with a huge crisis of having many women but almost no surviving men at all.

Continue reading Review Flashback: Sliders 2×02 “Love Gods”

